2 people found stabbed at home in Hackensack, 1 in custody

A man was found stabbed to death inside a home on Fairmount Avenue just after 8:20 p.m. in Hackensack.
A woman was also found stabbed outside of the home and rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center.
One person is in custody and we're expecting to learn more from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office later Thursday.
