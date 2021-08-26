2 people found stabbed at home in Hackensack, 1 in custody

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, 1 injured in Hackensack double stabbing

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that appears to be the result of a domestic dispute in New Jersey.

A man was found stabbed to death inside a home on Fairmount Avenue just after 8:20 p.m. in Hackensack.


A woman was also found stabbed outside of the home and rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center.



One person is in custody and we're expecting to learn more from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office later Thursday.


ALSO READ | 2 women shot in hair salon on Staten Island
EMBED More News Videos

Two women inside a hair salon were injured during a shooting on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon.



----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hackensackdomestic violencestabbing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Elderly man, woman and child terrorized in Brooklyn home invasion
FedEx deliveryman accused of raping teens inside company truck
AccuWeather Alert: Even hotter, sun to clouds with isolated PM storm
2 women shot in hair salon on Staten Island
Jericho students wear masks for 1st day of school
Driver charged after 2 pedestrians struck in hit-and-run on LI
Hochul set to announce State Senator Brian Benjamin as lt. governor
Show More
COVID Updates: Hospitals dip into US ventilator stockpile
NYC now has most expensive rental market in US: Report
Family of beloved NJ principal creates scholarship fund in his honor
Toddler shoved to ground in seemingly random attack
Documentary chronicling the 1986 Mets debuts in NYC
More TOP STORIES News