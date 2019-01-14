2 men shot, 1 fatally, sitting in car in St. Albans, Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) --
Two men were shot, one of them fatally, while sitting in a car in Queens.

Someone called 911 to report hearing shots fired around 10:16 p.m. Sunday night in St. Albans.

When police arrived to 196 Street, they discovered two men with gunshot wounds inside of a 2012 Audi SUV.

The 33-year-old driver was shot in his head and chest and died at the scene.

The 31-year-old front seat passenger was found behind the vehicle with gunshot wounds to his chest and legs.

He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical but stable condition.

So far, there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

