2 shot, injured in front of Brooklyn restaurant; suspect on the loose: Police

The incident happened at around 4 Saturday morning on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn -- Two people were injured after they were shot in front of a restaurant in Brooklyn, police say.The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday near Pitkin Seafood on 1670 Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the foot while leaving the restaurant.A 53-year-old woman standing in front of the restaurant suffered a graze wound to her arm.Both victims were taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.The suspect fled northbound on Chester Street - it is unknown if he fled in a vehicle or on foot.Police say he aimed to shoot into the location from outside.It is unclear if the victims were the intended target.No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.----------