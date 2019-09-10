2 slashed in dispute over lit cigarette on Manhattan subway train

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City -- Two men were slashed during a dispute over a lit cigarette on a Manhattan subway train Tuesday afternoon, according to police.The incident happened aboard a southbound A train near Canal Street just before 2:30 a.m.Authorities say the 51-year-old suspect apparently began smoking on the train, and two males passengers asked him to stop, he displayed multiple box cutters and slashed them.One of the men suffered a laceration to the head, while the other was treated for a leg injury.The suspect was taken into custody, and charges are pending.The investigation is ongoing.----------