2 slashed in dispute over lit cigarette on Manhattan subway train

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City -- Two men were slashed during a dispute over a lit cigarette on a Manhattan subway train Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened aboard a southbound A train near Canal Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Authorities say the 51-year-old suspect apparently began smoking on the train, and two males passengers asked him to stop, he displayed multiple box cutters and slashed them.

One of the men suffered a laceration to the head, while the other was treated for a leg injury.

The suspect was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

