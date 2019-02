Police are trying to identify a man and a woman they say attempted to rob a livery cab driver in Brooklyn.Authorities say the incident began on February 10 at approximately 11:10 p.m. when the individuals surrounded a 59-year-old livery cab driver in his vehicle on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant and demanded a ride.The driver then got scared and ran into a nearby store to call 911, but the suspects followed him inside and tried to steal his wallet, police say.Officials then say the man began punching the victim and threw metal cans and a glass bottle at him, while the female struck him several times with a metal rod.Both suspects then got away.The livery cab driver was taken to Woodhull Hospital where he was treated for lacerations to his head and hands, along with bruising and swelling to his eyes.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.----------