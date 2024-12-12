Strong winds cause trees to topple, bring down power lines across Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Strong winds caused damage across the Tri-State area on Thursday morning.

The wind brought down trees in Queens and the Bronx and power lines in Long Beach.

A tree came down across Rosedale Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

Several parked cars appeared to be damaged, one looked crushed.

Approximately seven customers were without power.

In Queens, trees came down on cars at 21st Avenue and Crescent Street in Astoria.

On Long Island, strong winds brought down power lines and traffic lights in Long Beach.

The lights came down at the intersection of Broadway and Edwards Boulevard.

Crews worked for hours to restore the traffic signals.

