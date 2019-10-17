2 teenage girls wanted in violent robbery spree in Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for two teenage girls behind a violent robbery spree in Manhattan.
They robbed four women over a two-hour period one night in August, according to the NYPD.
The robberies took place in the East Village and Gramercy Park.
The suspects hit one victim in the back of the head, punched another in the face and pushed one to the ground. They stole money, credit cards and cell phones before running off.
The NYPD released the following descriptions of the two:
Individual #1 is described as a black female, approximately 15 to 17 years old, 120lbs; medium build and last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the lettering "Make it Happen" in front of it, black tight shorts, black and white sandals and eyeglasses.
Individual #2 is described as a black female, approximately 15 to 17 years old, 120lbs; medium build and last seen wearing a white tan-top, blue shorts and black sandals.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are kept confidential.
