2 teens injured in shooting on Upper West Side

EMBED <>More Videos

Two teens injured in overnight shooting on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is on the hunt for a shooter who fired several rounds at two teenagers in Manhattan.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in front of the Fredrick Douglas Houses at 103rd and Amsterdam on the Upper West Side.

Police say the 17 and 18-year-old teens were walking when a car pulled up and someone got out and began shooting.

The teens were shot in the back and the suspect fled the scene.

Authorities say the teens were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Police are still working a description of the car and shooter.

ALSO READ: Diners hit by stray bullets outside iconic NYC restaurant
EMBED More News Videos

The suspect got into a dispute while dining inside the iconic restaurant at around 9:45 p.m.



----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanupper west sidenypdshootingteen shotteenagers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hotel worker attacked with hammer after man randomly walks into lobby
2 killed in shooting at Wisconsin casino; gunman slain
AccuWeather: A stray shower
Suspect arrested in Bronx synagogue vandalism incidents
Medina Spirit wins 147th Kentucky Derby
NYC cab drivers to no longer be tested for marijuana
Special remembrance ceremony held for Queens residents who died of COVID
Show More
When 12 to 15-year-olds could get vaccinated
How to sign up for virtual 'Teal Walk - Run' to benefit ovarian cancer research
Search on for suspect who ran over school bus driver in Brooklyn
Oscar-winner Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
Lawsuit: Black woman was pulled out of car by hair during NC traffic stop
More TOP STORIES News