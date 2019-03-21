KINGWOOD, Virginia (WABC) -- Authorities have identified both people killed when a bus overturned on an Interstate 95 exit in Virginia.
Virginia State Police announced that the victims were 81-year-old Janetta Cumberbatch of Jamaica, Queens, and 37-year-old Su Feng Xu, a Chinese national whose address is unknown.
State police say the Tao's Travel Inc. bus was traveling from Florida to New York with 57 people aboard when it entered the exit ramp.
The bus ran off the left side and overturned. Police say investigators consider speed a factor. The surviving passengers' injuries ranged from minor to serious.
The bus driver, 40-year-old Yui Man Chow of Staten Island, is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
He was released on bond and will be arraigned Monday.
Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration records show that the Middleton, Massachusetts-based company with four vehicles and eight drivers logged 900,000 miles last year.
Records show no crashes reported in the past two years but list five violations in that period, including speeding and defective or no emergency exit windows.
The crash remains under investigation.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
2 victims identified after Florida-to-New York City charter bus overturns in Virginia
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News