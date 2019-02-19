2 women accuse longtime Long Island Bishop John McGann of sex abuse

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island (WABC) --
Two women are accusing the longtime bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Centre and others of abusing them as minors.

The alleged abuse happened before Bishop John McGann ascended to the role in which he served from 1976 to 2000 before his death in 2002.

One woman claims to have been sexually abused by McGann, then a monsignor and auxiliary bishop, as well as Monsignor Edward Melton (now deceased), and Rev. Robert Brown (now deceased) while they were assigned to St. Agnes Parish in Rockville Centre.

The second woman claims to have been sexually abused by McGann, Melton, and parish janitor John Hanlon while they were assigned to St. Agnes.

The women are represented by attorney Mitchell Garabedian, of Boston, who was portrayed in the 2016 Academy Award-winning Best Picture "Spotlight," and Dr. Robert Hoatson, co-founder and president of Road to Recovery, Inc., a non-profit charity based in New Jersey that assists victims of sexual abuse and their families.

The Catholic Church has not yet commented on the accusations.

