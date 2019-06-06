2 women hit by stray bullets in Laurelton home speak out

By Eyewitness News
LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- Two women were grazed by stray bullets while sitting inside their home in Queens and now they're speaking out about their terrifying ordeal.

The gunfire is believed to come from right outside the house on 136th Street at 220th Place in Laurelton.

It happened just before midnight while several people were sleeping inside.

Mavis Claggett, 84, and her friend Beulah Clarke, 72, were in the kitchen when a gunfight started outside.

By the time police arrived, the men were gone.

Claggett, now bandaged and shaken, returned to her home that she had felt safe in for nearly 40 years, until Wednesday night.

"Gun shot and then the blood started to run down," Claggett said. "When I look over, I see four more gunshots."

Her friend, visiting from Jamaica, was right by her side, washing dishes.

"Shot right through the house, all through the bedroom they shot," Clarke said.

Clarke was grazed in the elbow and Claggett was grazed in the shoulder.
They were panicked seeing blood everywhere.

"When I was shot I was almost dead," Claggett said.

Police say the women were not the intended targets.

"We are innocent, we are old people, we don't make trouble," Clarke said.

"I don't know who shot me. We dont' have any arguments with anyone, we are old people living at the house," Claggett said.

One neighbor described hearing a run driving off loudly.

Police are continuing to search for the gunmen.

