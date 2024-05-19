NYC portal to Dublin reopens after several days offline

FLAT IRON -- The portal that virtually connects New York City and Dublin has reopened following a temporary shutdown.

The art installation, which first opened on May 8, was closed just days later after a series of inappropriate events took place between both residents in New York and Ireland.

Several instances of flashing body parts, displaying curse words and tragic events were reported.

"The Portals team and our partners in Dublin are working on additional solutions including software updates to limit such behavior appearing on the livestream; additional on-site staffing; barriers to prevent people from stepping onto the Dublin Portal; and educational tools on how to best interact with the Portal on both sides," NoMad Partnernship, said in a statement.

The portal had been shut down since May 14

It now has new daily operating hours between 6am and 4pm EST.

