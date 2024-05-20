Woman injured in shooting while waiting for bus on busy Brooklyn street

The bullet struck her in the right leg. Doctors expect her to survive.

The bullet struck her in the right leg. Doctors expect her to survive.

The bullet struck her in the right leg. Doctors expect her to survive.

The bullet struck her in the right leg. Doctors expect her to survive.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 39-year-old woman was injured in a shooting as she waited for a bus on a busy commercial strip in Brooklyn.

Broken glass covered the bus shelter where she waited on Church Avenue in East Flatbush around 7 p.m. Sunday.

The bullet struck her in the right leg. Doctors expect her to survive.

It appears the woman was the victim of a bullet intended for someone else.

ALSO READ: NYPD investigating string of robberies stemming from Facebook Marketplace sales

Joe Torres has the story in Chinatown on the robberies.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.