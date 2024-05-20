Woman injured in shooting while waiting for bus on busy Brooklyn street

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 39-year-old woman was injured in a shooting as she waited for a bus on a busy commercial strip in Brooklyn.
Broken glass covered the bus shelter where she waited on Church Avenue in East Flatbush around 7 p.m. Sunday.
The bullet struck her in the right leg. Doctors expect her to survive.
It appears the woman was the victim of a bullet intended for someone else.
