2-year-old girl allegedly filmed in sex act by family members in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators in Montgomery County say John Trahan and his wife are in custody after an alleged sex act involving a 2-year-old family member. (KTRK)

WILLIS, Texas --
A Texas man and his wife are behind bars, accused of filming a 2-year-old family member engaging in a sex act.

Undercover investigators uncovered photographic evidence of the couple's alleged crimes.

Federal investigators arrested Janel Trahan in Orange, Texas on Jan. 23. She is accused of sexually assaulting the baby girl and capturing it all on video.

Janel's husband, John Trahan, was arrested on the same day in Montgomery County by deputy constables.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is charged with the promotion of child pornography.

Janel Trahan is in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security on an unknown bond.

She has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and promotion of child pornography.

The child is in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusetexascrimechild sex assaultsex assaultu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News