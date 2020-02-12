2-year-old escapes from daycare, found riding toy trike alone on busy street in near freezing temps

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Police officers in Ohio found a 2-year-old boy riding a toy tricycle down a busy street in near-freezing weather.

According to Sandusky Police Department officers, the boy's pants and socks were soaked and he was disoriented. He couldn't tell officers where he came from or how he ended up on the street.

Officer David West was the first to find the child.

"I really couldn't believe it, especially that time of the day and the temperature, barely dressed, just walking on this little scooter in the middle of the street," West said.

Police went door-to-door to find the daycare owner who officers said was watching six other children.

Officers said the front door of the home daycare had a deadbolt, but it was easily accessible for the toddler to reach up and open the door. According to Sandusky Police Department, four children have left the daycare on their own in the last five years.

"We tried to explain to her maybe some child proofing, door knob covers," West said. "if she's watching more than one kid, maybe get an alarm or something on the door so if the door opens there is a beeping sound."

Erie County Children's Services was called and the daycare owner was charged with endangering children. She pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, but if she is convicted, she could go to jail for up to a year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohiotoddlerbicycleu.s. & worlddaycarechild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
Nonprofit mails spa boxes to women fighting breast cancer amid COVID-19
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Show More
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
Where's the beef? Production shutdown leads to meat shortages
More TOP STORIES News