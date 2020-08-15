NYC violence: 3 dead, 23 shot in 20 separate shootings overnight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6370953" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The 22-year-old man charged with murder and manslaughter for allegedly stabbing his 15-year-old sister's boyfriend and then setting him on fire was arraigned Friday and ordered hel

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City was hit with a string of deadly shootings in a 12-hour span overnight.Three victims are dead and at least 23 people were shot in 20 separate shootings since 11 p.m. Friday.Four of the shootings happened in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan.In Harlem, officers say four were shot at a block party on Malcolm X Boulevard between 112 Street and 113 Street.Three females and one male were shot and all are expected to survive.Also in Harlem, a 30-year-old was fatally shot on West 128 Street.Police say they responded to a 911 call of a male shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the torso.EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced deceased.In Queens, a 28-year-old man was fatally shot on Ridgedale St. in Jamaica.And in Brooklyn, three men were shot on Dean Street.Authorities say one is in critical condition, while two others are in stable condition.No arrests have been made and the investigations remain ongoing for all four shootings.----------