Off-duty correction officer fatally shot after leaving party in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- An off-duty New York City correction officer was fatally shot in the head and chest after leaving a Queens party Saturday morning.Authorities say 28-year-old John Jeff was walking down Ridgedale Street near DeFoe Street in Jamaica when he was shot.He later died at Jamaica Hospital.Correction Officers Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio Jr.'s released a statement on the murder of Jeff:"Early this morning, the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association was notified that New York City Correction Officer John Jeff, assigned to the Anna M. Kross Center on Rikers Island, was found dead in South Jamaica Queens. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was 28 years old and was on the job for just over two years with his whole life and career ahead of him. He was well-liked and highly regarded by his fellow officers. While the police continue to investigate this horrific incident, which is being investigated as a homicide, our hearts and prayers are with Correction Officer Jeff's family and his fellow officers at AMKC during this painful time. We are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of Correction Officer Jeff's assailant or assailants."New York City Department of CorrectionCommissioner Cynthia Brann also shared a message on the incident."Our entire department is grieving this morning upon learning of the tragic death of an off-duty Correction Officer who was fatally shot in Queens last night," Brann said. "My heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to our officer's family, friends and colleagues throughout the department and we are doing all we can to provide support during this difficult time."There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.