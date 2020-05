ST. CHARLES, Ill. -- A restaurant server in the western suburbs of Chicago hit the jackpot when Donnie Wahlberg dined at an IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois.His bill was just $78, but he left a tip of $2,020.Wahlberg's wife, Jenny McCarthy, tweeted a picture of their tab Wednesday. It had "Happy New Year" and "2020 Tip Challenge" written on it with a smiley face.McCarthy is a native of the Chicago area and the couple lives in St. Charles.