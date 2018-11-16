More than two dozen people were injured when an MTA bus collided with a firetruck in the Bronx.The crash happened at 175th Street and Webster Avenue in the Tremont section around 1 p.m. on Friday.Authorities say 26 people were injured, and 24 of those victims were sent to the hospital.Five of those injured were firefighters.Most of the patients suffered minor injuries, four civilians suffered minor injuries and one civilian suffered a serious injury.The details on the crash are still under investigation. Few other details were released.----------