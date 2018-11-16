21 civilians, 5 firefighters hurt when firetruck, MTA bus collide in Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Liz Cho has more on the collision in the Bronx.

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
More than two dozen people were injured when an MTA bus collided with a firetruck in the Bronx.

The crash happened at 175th Street and Webster Avenue in the Tremont section around 1 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities say 26 people were injured, and 24 of those victims were sent to the hospital.

Five of those injured were firefighters.

Most of the patients suffered minor injuries, four civilians suffered minor injuries and one civilian suffered a serious injury.

The details on the crash are still under investigation. Few other details were released.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fdnymtabus crashTremontBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
New York City snowstorm response: What happened?
Woman dies during storm after car hit by NJ Transit train
Camel spotted in snowstorm along highway
Snow strands NYC teachers, who turn classrooms into bedrooms
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across NY area
Special needs students stuck on school bus for 8 hours
Gov. Murphy responds to criticism over NJ storm response
Mayor de Blasio fires embattled commissioner of investigations
Show More
Watch deputies bust drivers blowing past stopped school bus
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
91,000 pounds of turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
Woman killed, 9 hurt in NYC apartment building fire
NYPD shakes up sex crime unit amid Weinstein, staffing woes
More News