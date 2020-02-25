22-year-old car dealership employee stabbed to death during dispute in Bronx

RIVERDALE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 22-year-old car dealership employee was stabbed to death by a fellow employee during a dispute in the Bronx, police say.
The incident was reported Monday at 4:30 p.m. at a dealership on Broadway.
Police say the 22-year-old was stabbed multiple times by the 53-year-old employee at the dealership.
The victim, later identified as Brandon Almonte, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The 53-year-old was taken into custody and a knife was recovered at the scene.
Charges against the 53-year-old are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
