23-year-old man fatally shot during fight outside Orange County bar

WALLKILL, Orange County (WABC) -- Police in Orange County are searching for a killer after a 23-year-old man was fatally shot outside a bar over the weekend.Investigators say it started with an altercation around 2:30 a.m. Sunday inside the Made In Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar on Schutt Road Extension in Wallkill.The fight spilled out into the parking lot, where authorities say it came to a sudden and tragic end with the shooting death of Matthew Napoleoni, of Middletown.He reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds.Realtor Joseph Williams was nearby, working late, when he heard the gunfire and ensuing chaos."People running out, screaming, wailing," he said. "You can't make this stuff up, and then the cops come. It's something you won't forget."First responders rushed Napoleoni to Orange Regional Medical Center, where he died.Town of Wallkill police and state troopers launched an investigation, interviewing witnesses and bar workers. They also examined video from the numerous cameras on the property.So far, there are no arrests."When people tend to be around alcohol or alcohol is involved, there's always someone that has to instigate and somebody throws a blow or there's a physical end that begins the altercation," New York State Police Captain Michael Drake said. "And that's what happened in this instance."Investigators would not reveal if they recovered the murder weapon, but state police say the security camera video, the technology that pinpoints cell phones, and information gathered from patrons at the bar has all helped investigators narrow their focus on what they call a person of interest.Anyone who may have any information about this incident is asked to contact the New York State Police at 845-344-5300.