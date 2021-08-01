Limited edition luxury tequila bottle adorned in 24K gold sells for $300

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10920022" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Broadway League announced Friday that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members.

24-karat magic in a bottle?There's a new luxury tequila on the market that comes in a bottle adorned with 24-karat gold.Clase Azul Gold is a blend that includes an 8-year-old extra Añejo aged in bourbon barrels.Its decanter has 24 karat gold trim along with an agave medallion, also dipped in gold.The price tag for the collectable bottle is $300.Only 6,000 will be available to the public.----------