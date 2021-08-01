Limited edition luxury tequila bottle adorned in 24K gold sells for $300

There's a new luxury tequila on the market that comes in a bottle adorned with 24-karat gold.
Clase Azul Gold is a blend that includes an 8-year-old extra Añejo aged in bourbon barrels.
Its decanter has 24 karat gold trim along with an agave medallion, also dipped in gold.
MORE NEWS | Broadway theaters announce audience COVID vaccine, mask requirements
The price tag for the collectable bottle is $300.
Only 6,000 will be available to the public.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip