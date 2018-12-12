One person was killed in a late-night shooting at a bar in New Jersey.It happened outside Buddy's Place on East Ford Lee Road in Bogota at approximately 1:43 a.m.Officers from the Bogota, Teaneck and Ridgefield Park responded to the scene, where they found a 28-year-old man on the front lawn of a nearby house suffering from a single gunshot wound.The victim was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.The suspects fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.The victim's identity has not been released.The investigation is ongoing.----------