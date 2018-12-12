28-year-old man fatally shot outside Buddy's Place bar in New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened overnight into Wednesday morning in Bogota, NJ.

Eyewitness News
BOGOTA, New Jersey (WABC) --
One person was killed in a late-night shooting at a bar in New Jersey.

It happened outside Buddy's Place on East Ford Lee Road in Bogota at approximately 1:43 a.m.

Officers from the Bogota, Teaneck and Ridgefield Park responded to the scene, where they found a 28-year-old man on the front lawn of a nearby house suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspects fled the scene, and no arrests have been made.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Subway conductor punched in face in Brooklyn
Petition started to fix Holland Tunnel holiday decorations
NYC teen with rare skin condition thriving in new custom home
Fmr. Trump lawyer Michael Cohen faces possible jail sentence
Suspect arrested after teen slashed inside NYC school
1 person dead, 2 firefighters hurt in Medford fire
Arrest made after woman fatally struck in NYC hit and run
Show More
Mom whose baby was ripped away during arrest due in NJ court
Magnitude 4.4 quake jolts Tennessee, felt in Georgia
Suspected gunman in France ID'd, had long police record
Car crashes into living room of Long Island apartment
NYC firefighter dead in suspected road rage attack; 1 in custody
More News