2nd suspect arrested in food delivery driver robberies in Nassau County

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say 18-year-old Ayan James ordered food in Nassau County then attacked and robbed the drivers.

Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) --
Police arrested a second suspect accused of robbing at least two food delivery drivers last summer on Long Island.

Police say 18-year-old Ayan James ordered food in Nassau County then attacked and robbed the drivers.

He's the second person under arrest in connection to the robberies.

In October, police arrested a 16-year-old boy.

Investigators say both suspects are from Brooklyn.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyarrestNassau County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
AccuWeather: Snow, sleet and rain on the way
Funeral set for NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Search for suspect in Hillcrest homicide investigation
Man accused of exposing self, rubbing against 9-year-old girl
Long Island co-workers claim $437M Mega Millions jackpot
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
Show More
NY area bracing for another blast of winter on Wednesday
Exclusive: Man stabbed over his jacket in Harlem recounts attack
Statue of iconic WWII embrace spray-painted with #MeToo
More News