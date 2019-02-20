NASSAU COUNTY (WABC) --Police arrested a second suspect accused of robbing at least two food delivery drivers last summer on Long Island.
Police say 18-year-old Ayan James ordered food in Nassau County then attacked and robbed the drivers.
He's the second person under arrest in connection to the robberies.
In October, police arrested a 16-year-old boy.
Investigators say both suspects are from Brooklyn.
