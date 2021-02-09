2nd suspect arrested in stray bullet killing of man walking dog in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left an innocent man dead in Manhattan.

Erick Bautista, 22, is facing murder charges in the killing of 40-year-old Winston McKay.

Bautista, police say, is the man caught on surveillance video holding a rifle.

Investigators believe Bautista in a fight over drugs when McKaywas fatally shot., He had just finished celebrating the 18th anniversary of meeting his husband and was walking their dog Milton.

In 2019, his husband Terry Solomon said they had been married for about two years.


"I got the kiss, and next thing I know, I'm getting calls my husband was shot," Solomon said. "I'm questioning myself, like, Lord, why couldn't it have been me? I will never fall in love that way again."

Solomon said McKay and generous and kept to himself.

McKay had worked as a librarian and was taking college classes at Mildred Elley College in Lower Manhattan.

Police also arrested Ozjheir McClain who police say fired the shot during an argument with Bautista.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityharlemstray bulletarresthomicideshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man fatally shot in leg in Hamilton Heights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mary Wilson of The Supremes dies at 76
AccuWeather Alert: Snow, sleet and rain
Tri-State prepares for more snow, plus sleet and rain
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Bicyclist critically injured by car; driver flees then returns
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
COVID Vaccine Updates: Infection rates continue to dip, variant concerns remain
Show More
Citi Field prepares to open as mega vaccination site
Family argument over scratched car leads to deadly stabbing in NJ
Yale student shot to death may have been victim of road rage
Man reunited with dog after 4 months in coma
Owner of popular Broadway bistro dies at 87
More TOP STORIES News