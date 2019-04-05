3-alarm fire tears through storefronts in Queens

EMBED <>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest on the 3-alarm fire in Queens.

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a three-alarm blaze that tore through several storefronts in Queens Friday afternoon.

The flames broke out around 12:30 p.m. on 101st Avenue in Ozone Park and quickly spread.

It took 200 firefighters to get the fire under control, and video from Citizen App showed them on top of the building as flames and smoke spewed from the roof.
EMBED More News Videos

Citizen App video shows flames rearing through several storefronts in Ozone Park



FDNY Chief of Fire Operations Thomas Richardson said the fire started in a three-story wood-frame structure with a medical center on the first floor and extended to the two floors above, as well as the adjacent buildings.

"Whenever you have a wood frame structure, because of the combustible construction of the building, we're always concerned when fire spreads early in the operation," Richardson said.

Three apartments with occupants were affected by the fire, and the Red Cross was assisting displaced residents.

One firefighter suffered a non-life threatening and was taken to an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueensozone parkfire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Husband, girlfriend charged with murder in death of NYC mom
Woman gets 20 years to life in prison for fatal subway shove
Infant deaths prompt warning about Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play
Ex-radio host Craig Carton sentenced for fraud conviction
Ex-reality TV cast member gets prison in fraud case
Domino's delivery man helps NYPD nab robbery suspect
Prince Harry calls for ban on 'Fortnite'
Show More
Brave baby girl beats stage-4 cancer
New Jersey district closes schools due to stomach bug
NYPD: Man shows 15-year-old girl a picture of his genitals
Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner designated Level 1 sex offender
23-year-old charged in Timmothy Pitzen hoax
More TOP STORIES News