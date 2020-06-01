Brooklyn protests: 3 charged in Molotov cocktails toss are 2 attorneys, 1 professional agitator

Urooj Rahma and Colinford Mattis (seen in photo below in that order) were charged with causing damage by fire and explosives to a police vehicle.
"Both defendants are licensed attorneys who have attended prestigious universities and law schools," court records said. "As such, the defendants were well aware of the severity of their criminal conduct when they decided to hurl a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle and to incite others to do the same."
Samantha Shader (seen in photo below) faced the same charge.
"The defendant's criminal conduct was extraordinarily serious," court records said. "She hurled a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle with emergency lights on and occupied by four police officers, causing damage to the vehicle and putting the officers' lives in serious danger."
Federal prosecutors portrayed Shader as a professional agitator.
"Since 2011, the defendant has travelled the country committing various crimes, which include acts of violence and resisting arrest. The defendant has been arrested 11 times in 11 different states."
