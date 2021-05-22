3 dead after vehicle crashes into water in Long Island City: Police

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) -- Three passengers have died after a vehicle crashed into the water in Queens Saturday, police say.

The incident happened in Long Island City on Borden Avenue.

Firefighters say they deployed multiple rescue divers in conjunction with marine units.

Three unidentified males were pulled from the submerged vehicle in Newtown Creek.

Authorities say they were in critical condition when they were transported to Cornell Medical Center

Police later confirmed the three people died at the hospital.

