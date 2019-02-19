3 dead in multi-vehicle crash on Route 23 in New Jersey

Three people, including a gas station attendant, died in the multi-vehicle crash

WAYNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Three people, including a gas station attendant, died in a multi-vehicle crash in New Jersey Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 23, at New York Avenue, in Wayne.

One of the vehicles rolled over and appeared to have caught fire.

Another vehicle came to a rest in the Delta gas station, and another in front of the Wayne Mazda.

One of the victims was identified as 23-year-old Lovedeep Fatra, a gas station attendant who came to the United States from India a year ago.


The other two victims are believed to have been in the vehicles.

One driver, believed to be the person responsible for the crash, survived and was rushed to St. Joseph's Medical Center in Paterson.

