IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) --Three people were hurt in a violent and fiery crash in New Jersey early Monday.
Video shows the scene on Union Avenue in Irvington, where the driver crashed into a tree.
The force of the crash was so great that the vehicle split in half, and one of the halves caught fire.
It happened just before 2:30 a.m.
Three people were taken to the hospital.
It's not clear how serious their injuries are.
