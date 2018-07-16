3 injured in fiery crash in New Jersey that split car in half

It happened early Monday morning in Irvington, NJ.

Eyewitness News
IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Three people were hurt in a violent and fiery crash in New Jersey early Monday.

Video shows the scene on Union Avenue in Irvington, where the driver crashed into a tree.

The force of the crash was so great that the vehicle split in half, and one of the halves caught fire.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m.

Three people were taken to the hospital.

It's not clear how serious their injuries are.

