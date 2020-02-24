3 NYCHA buildings without water following water main break in East Harlem

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A water main break in East Harlem has left three buildings without water on Sunday night.

The buildings are all part of NYCHA's Taft Houses.

Plumbers are working to repair the line and restore water service.

Water stations are set up for residents.

Officials say there is no estimated time available for when water service will be back up and running.

