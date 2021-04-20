1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead

BREAKING: 3 people shot at LI shopping center

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman who walked into a Stop and Shop in West Hempstead and opened fire, killing one and wounding two.

The incident happened at the supermarket in the Cherry Valley shopping center at around 11 a.m.

The conditions of the victims are unknown.


Authorities say this is not an active shooter situation.

The building was evacuated.

The West Hempstead School District locked out schools in the area as police searched for the suspect.

There was a report of shots fired at a grocery store in West Hempstead, Long Island.



"We are presently in a lock out and we'll inform you when it is over," the school district said. "Please do not come to the buildings. Everyone is safe. Thank you."

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates as more information comes in.



