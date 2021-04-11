3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Connecticut

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10507048" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco reports on the shooting in Brooklyn.

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A 3-year old was killed in a drive-by shooting in Connecticut Saturday.The incident happened in the area of Nelson and Garden streets.Police say the child was inside a car in Hartford along with his mother, two brothers and sisters, and a man believed to be the intended target.According to authorities, a stolen car pulled up, someone opened fire and then the vehicle sped off.The man believed to be the target left the scene.The stolen car used in the shooting was found abandoned.Police say the car the 3-year-old was in took off and brought the child to a hospital.The child was later pronounced dead.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).----------