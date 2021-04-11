12-year-old shot during altercation in Brooklyn, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10453133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searcing for a suspect in a fatal stabbing in Washington Heights.

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are trying to find the person who shot a 12-year-old in Brooklyn Saturday.The 12-year-old was walking down the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and Madison Street in Bed-Stuy just before 10 p.m., according to authorities, when he felt pain and realized he was shot in the chest.Police say there was an altercation between two groups when the shooting took place.The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.It's still not clear if the child was the target or an innocent bystander.Police are looking for at least one shooter this morning.The incident remains under investigation.----------