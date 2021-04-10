Arrest made in stabbing death of 17-year-old in Washington Heights

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says Mike Kushnir is charged with murder.
⚠️ ARREST MADE— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 10, 2021
Mike Kushnir has been arrested & charged with murder for the March 27th stabbing of a 17-year-old in #wahi.
Outstanding work by the @NYPD34Pct Detectives — they worked relentlessly on this investigation to find just for the victim.https://t.co/OvBk9cwSJZ pic.twitter.com/kgyYB417Pm
The teenager was stabbed at the intersection of 181st Street and St. Nicholas Avenue just after 2 p.m. March 27.
He flagged down EMS at the scene to tell them he was injured. He was bleeding profusely and was immediately taken to Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital, where he later died.
He was identified the next day as Gerardo Rivas.
Officers cordoned off the scene as they spoke to street vendors and other possible witnesses.
"This is happening everywhere today, it's so sad. It's unfortunate these kids don't know where their head is going. It's happening too often today. It's a shame, it really is," Frank Martinez, Jr. said.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.
