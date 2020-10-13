33-year-old woman found dead in woods on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6830089" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lucy Yang has the details of a disturbing discovery linked to the notorious MS-13 gang in Nassau County.

CENTEREACH, Long Island -- Police have identified the 33-year-old woman whose body was found in Centereach over the weekend.The body of Jaclyn D'Andrea, of Bellmore, was found in a wooded area of Suffolk County on Sunday afternoon between Hawkins Road and Nicolls Road in Centereach.The wooded area is not near any homes and surrounded by a High T electrical right of way as well as Nicolls Road, which is a 55 mph roadway.An autopsy was performed and the cause of death is under investigation.The Suffolk County Homicide Squad is investigating.Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.----------