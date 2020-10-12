Mom charged with attempted murder, accused of throwing newborn out window in Queens

The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. Sunday outside of 126th Street in South Richmond Hill.
RELATED | Student from New Jersey shot, killed near Ohio State University
Sabita Dookram, 23, was evaluated at Jamaica Hospital.
She was later charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, abandonment of a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child.
She is alleged to have thrown her newborn boy out the window of her home after giving birth in the bathtub Sunday morning.
The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The newborn remains hospitalized and his condition is improving at Cohen Children's Medical Center.
ALSO READ | Man injured from push onto subway tracks while waiting for train
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip