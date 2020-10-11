Newborn baby found in Queens, rushed to hospital in critical condition

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after a newborn baby was found outside in Queens.

The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. Sunday outside of 107-20 126th Street.

The male baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the child's mother is in custody at the 106th Precinct. Charges against her are pending.

The details surrounding the incident remain unknown at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related topics:
south ozone parkqueensnew york citychildrenbaby rescuednypdbaby
