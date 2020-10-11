Newborn baby found in Queens, rushed to hospital in critical condition

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6941179" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Security camera video shows a man getting pushed off a subway platform and onto the tracks.

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after a newborn baby was found outside in Queens.The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. Sunday outside of 107-20 126th Street.The male baby was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Police say the child's mother is in custody at the 106th Precinct. Charges against her are pending.The details surrounding the incident remain unknown at this time.----------