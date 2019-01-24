3rd person dies after hammer attack at Brooklyn restaurant

Authorities say a second person has died three days after a seemingly random hammer attack.

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities say a third person has died more than a week after a seemingly random hammer attack inside a Brooklyn restaurant.

Police say 34-year-old Arthur Martunovich walked into Seaport Buffet on Emmons Avenue in Sheepshead Bay shortly after 5 p.m. on January 15 and began attacking unsuspecting victims with a hammer, sending customers and workers fleeing for their lives.

The restaurant's chef, 34-year old Fufai Pun, was killed in the initial attack. The restaurant's manager, 50-year-old Tsz Mat Pung, and the owner, 60-year-old Kheong Ng-Thang, were critically injured and taken to NYU Langone-Brooklyn Hospital.

Ng-Thang died three days after the attack. Officials announced Mat Pung's death on Thursday.

The suspect remains hospitalized in the psychiatric ward at Kings County Hospital and is not expected in court in the near future.

Martunovich, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody on 19th Street and Emmons Avenue, about two blocks from the restaurant. A hammer was recovered at the scene.



He is facing murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.

Martunovich was reportedly making statements upon his arrest indicating he was emotionally disturbed. He is not believed to have a connection to the restaurant, although he lives a few blocks away.

While this is Martunovich's first arrest, he was investigated in connection to a prior assault in 2016 but never charged. He was also reported as a victim of assaults in 2016 and 2004.

No arrests were made in either case.

Investigators said it appears to have been an unprovoked attack.

