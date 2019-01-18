SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) --Authorities say a second person has died from their injuries four days after they were attacked with a hammer at a Brooklyn restaurant.
A third person remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Police say a man walked into Seaport Buffet on Emmons Avenue in Sheepshead Bay shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday and began attacking unsuspecting victims with a hammer, sending customers and workers fleeing for their lives.
Some of them ran into Randazzo's Clam Bar across the street to seek shelter.
"We let them in, and they said a guy came in crazy with a hammer and started hammering random people," owner Samantha Randazzo said. "One of the workers came in here and said he started screaming and went crazy."
The restaurant's chef was killed Tuesday. He was identified as 34-year old Fufai Pun.
The restaurant's manager, 50-year-old Tsz Mat Pung, and the owner, 61-year-old Kheong Ng-Thang, were critically injured and taken to NYU Langone-Brooklyn Hospital. It is not yet known which victim perished from their injuries.
The suspect, 34-year-old Arthur Martunovich, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody on 19th Street and Emmons Avenue, about two blocks from the restaurant. A hammer was recovered at the scene.
He is facing murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.
The suspect is remains hospitalized in the psychiatric ward at Kings County Hospital and is not expected in court just yet.
Martunovich was reportedly making statements upon his arrest indicating he was emotionally disturbed. He is not believed to have a connection to the restaurant, although he lives a few blocks away.
While this is Martunovich's first arrest, he was investigated in connection to a prior assault in 2016 but never charged. He was also reported as a victim of assaults in 2016 and 2004.
No arrests were made in either case.
Investigators said it appears to have been an unprovoked attack.
