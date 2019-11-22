4-alarm fire damages row of businesses in Cedarhurst, Nassau County

CEDARHURST, Nassau County (WABC) -- A row of five stores went up in flames in a four-alarm fire in Nassau County overnight.
The fire burned through the stores, comprising the Cedarhurst Shoppes, on Central Avenue in Cedarhurst just after 3 a.m. Friday.
Five stores, a restaurant, pizzeria, ice cream shop, pharmacy and cleaners, all sustained heavy fire and smoke damage
No injuries were immediately reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation
Central Avenue was closed in the area of Maple Avenue for fire department activity.
