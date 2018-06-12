4 men shot in drive-by shooting in Highbridge, Bronx

It happened in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
Four men were wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting in the High Bridge section of the Bronx early Tuesday.

The victims were struck at West 166th Street and Summit Avenue just before 1 a.m.

They were hit by gunfire from a passing car that fled the scene.

Responding police officers found four men with gunshot wounds.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the head and leg.

Another 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and thigh.

A 34-year-old man was hit in the leg and elbow.

A 32-year-old man was shot in his calves.

They were all taken to Lincoln Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

