Police say four people were shot while attending a party on Long Island Saturday night.The four victims were at an outdoor party in the rear yard of an apartment building on Dorlon Street in Hempstead.At 11:14 p.m., they were struck by gunfire rounds that originated from a rear yard on Burnett Street that penetrated a solid fence that separated the two yards, Nassau County police said.Two men, 38 and 43 years old, were transported to the Nassau University Medical Center and two women, 41 and 42 years old, were taken to Winthrop Hospital for treatment of their injuries.There is no word yet on their conditions. Police are still searching for the gunman and the investigation is ongoing.Detectives request anyone with information about the shooting to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.----------