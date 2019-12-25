4 men stabbed following dispute at Christmas party in the Bronx

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Four men were stabbed during a Christmas party in the Bronx Wednesday morning, police said.
It happened just before 5:50 a.m. inside 209 East 165th Street.
The victims were ages 21, 24, 29 and 35. All were taken to Lincoln Hospital and were listed in stable condition.
No arrests were immediately made. The stabbing stemmed from a dispute, according to investigators.
