4 men stabbed following dispute at Christmas party in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Four men were stabbed during a Christmas party in the Bronx Wednesday morning, police said.

It happened just before 5:50 a.m. inside 209 East 165th Street.

The victims were ages 21, 24, 29 and 35. All were taken to Lincoln Hospital and were listed in stable condition.

No arrests were immediately made. The stabbing stemmed from a dispute, according to investigators.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york citypartystabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire tears through Long Island firehouse, destroying 3 trucks
7 injured when bus and car collide on overpass in Queens
UPS driver hides toy behind garbage bins, tops with cardboard
Worshipers celebrate Christmas at New York City churches
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and pleasant Christmas
Man wounded in shooting on subway train in Brooklyn
Pope offers hope against darkness in Christmas Day message
Show More
3 rescued after getting stuck in mud in New Jersey reservoir
Trump says North Korea may be planning nice 'Christmas gift'
2 men brutally beaten and robbed on Bronx street, for $1
Body of soldier from NJ killed in Afghanistan returns to US
3 NYC restaurants robbed in Christmas Eve crime spree
More TOP STORIES News