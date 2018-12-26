4 wanted in violent L train robbery in Brooklyn

NEW LOTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are searching for the group of men suspected of attacking a man on an L train in Brooklyn.
The four suspects were spotted jumping off a southbound train at the Junius Street subway stop in New Lots around 10:45 p.m. December 19.
Police said they approached an 18-year-old passenger and attacked him from behind. The victim was punched, kicked, and suffered a broken nose.
The suspects also stole his cell phone, wallet and headphones, valued at approximately $1,500.
The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital and treated for his injuries.
His attackers remain on the run. Police described all four suspects as black men in their late teens or early 20s.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
