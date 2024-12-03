41-year-old man fatally struck by car on Van Wyck Expressway, police say

QUEENS (WABC) -- A 41-year-old man was fatally struck by a car on the Van Wyck Expressway on Tuesday, police said.
It happened just after 11:35 a.m.
Officers responded to the Van Wyck Expressway's southbound lanes and Jewel Avenue.
Police say the victim exited his car on the parkway and was struck by a passing vehicle.
The driver of the other car apparently did not realize what happened and kept going. He returned to the scene after officers communicated with him.
The 41-year-old man was taken to New York-Presbyterian Queens where he was pronounced dead.
There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts