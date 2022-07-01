4th of July holiday weekend travelers encountering canceled flights, crowded airports

United Airlines is cutting 50 daily flights from its schedule at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The company says the cuts only apply to domestic flights.
The ultimate goal is to change course on the number of flight cancellations and delays.
The 4th of July holiday getaway is well underway, but thousands of flight cancelations and delays mean big crowds and big frustration:
"They canceled our flight an hour before we were supposed to depart," one customer said.
The surging number of travelers and pandemic-related staffing shortages have airlines struggling to keep planes taking off.
Delta pilots hit the picket lines Thursday at JFK and other airports around the country, demanding better pay and better schedules.
"We've now flown more overtime in the first six months of the year than we did in 2018 and 2019 combined. And those years were record years for the airline industry," said David Alder, a Delta Airlines pilot.
The CEO is promising passengers the airline will do better, writing: "If you've encountered delays and cancellations recently, I apologize."
At American Airlines, pilots are now being offered a 16% raise.
Others are getting triple-pay to staff regional flights.
The head of the TSA says his agency is staffed for the holiday with 1,000 workers on standby if needed.
"We had last Sunday, the highest number of passengers since the pandemic. I expect that we're going to see something similar, ballpark, to last week," said David Pekoske, TSA Administrator.
A record number of Americans may also be hitting the road. At least gas prices are down, dropping 9 cents in the last week..
The national average for gas is $4.85.
ALSO READ | Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in NYC, NY, NJ and CT
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts