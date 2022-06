Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in NYC, NY, NJ and CT

NEW YORK CITY FIREWORKS

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Many communities around the Tri-State are planning Independence Day celebrations with fireworks.Below is a list of some of the festivities scheduled in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.If your community is hosting fireworks but is not on this list, please fill out the form below.The 46th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will again light up the East River. On Monday, July 4th at approximately 9:25 p.m., Macy's will begin its signature pyrotechnic salute to America. The show will feature a barrage of dazzling shells and effects.This year's revelry will launch more than 48,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between E. 23rd and E. 42nd Streets on the East River with prime viewing from three boroughs in New York City.The 25-minute spectacle is synchronized to a rousing musical score and will feature a host of shells and effects in 30 colors and shapes. The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks have been a New York City tradition since 1976.Public viewing locations will be set up and managed by the NYPD. Spectators are encouraged to check macys.com/fireworks for the most up-to-date viewing information including entry details and marine viewing.Fort Hamilton Army Base Independence Day CelebrationDate: July 1Location: USAG Fort HamiltonTime: 9:30 p.m.Coney IslandDate: July 4Location: Coney Island Beach & BoardwalkTime: 9:30 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Empire Outlets WaterfrontTime: 9:30 p.m.(listed by county)Date: June 26Location: Seaside ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 15 (rain date July 16)Location: Darien High SchoolTime: 9:00 p.mDate: July 2 (rain date July 3)Location: Jennings BeachTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 2Location: Binney Park an Greenwich Point ParkTime: DuskDate: July 2 (rain dates July 3, 9)Location: Waveny ParkTime: Celebration begins at 5:00 p.m.Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)Location: Calf Pasture BeachTime: Celebration begins at 7:30 p.m.Date: July 1 (rain date July 2)Location: Cummings BeachTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: June 30 (rain date July 5)Location: Short Beach ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: June 30 (rain date July 1)Location: Compo BeachTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 1-3Location: Dunkin Donuts ParkTime: After each Hartford Yard Goats gameDate: July 3Location: New Britain StadiumTime: End of GameDate: July 4 (rain date July 5)Location: Willow Brook ParkTime: 9:15p.m.Date: July 1 (rain date July 2)Location: Lime Rock ParkTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 1Location: Town GreenTime: 9:30p.m.Date: July 8 (rain date Julu 9)Location: Torrington Middle SchoolTime: Celebration starts at 7:00 p.m.Date: July 3Location: Waterfront area off of West Wharf BeachTime: 9:30p.m.Date: July 4Location: Quassy Amusement ParkTime: After DarkDate: July 4Location: Wilbur Cross High SchoolTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 9Location: High Plains Community CenterTime: DuskDate: July 3Location: Brass Mill CenterTime: Celebration starts at 2:00 p.m.Here are more times and dates for Connecticut fireworks displays. Date: July 3Location: DeCicco Family MarketsTime: Festivities start at 7:30 p.m.Date: June 30 (Rain date July 1)Location: Felix Festa Middle SchoolTime: Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Ring's PondTime: 9:30 p.m.Date: July 2Location: Thomas P. Morohan Waterfront Park, Greenwood LakeTime: DuskDate: July 2Location: Bowline Park, West HaverstrawTime: 5:00p.m.Date: July 4Location: Mike Wallace ParkTime: 10:00p.m.Date: July 4Location: Manor ParkTime: After the Dixie Danies gameDate: July 4 (Rain date July 5)Location: Harbor Island ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 29Location: Thomas Bull Memorial ParkTime: 4:00p.m.Date: July 4Location: View from Fire Islands Park or Hudson ParkTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 1Location: Cronomer Hill ParkTime: DuskDate: July 4Location: Memorial ParkTime: 9:30pmDate: July 1Location: Waterfront at Engel ParkTime: DuskDate: July 3Location: Palisades Credit Union ParkTime: 6:00p.m.Date: July 4Location: Palisades Credit Union ParkTime: 6:30p.m.Date: July 4Location: Port Chester High SchoolTime: Festivities begin at 7:00 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Walkway Over the HudsonTime: 6:30p.m.Date: July 2Location: Town ParkTime: Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. (Parking permits must be purchased in advance)Date: July 2-4Location: Rye PlaylandTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Any village parkTime: DuskDate: July 8Location: Parkway Oval FieldTime: Festivities begin at 7:00 p.m.Date: July 3Location: Kensico Dam PlazaTime: Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m.Date: July 2Location: Trophy Point AmphitheaterTime: Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.Date: July 3Location: Dutchess StadiumTime: 6:05p.m.Date: July 1Location: White Plains High SchoolTime: Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Yonkers Historic PierTime: Festivities begin at 7:00 p.m.Date: July 1 (Rain date July 2)Location: Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater, Eisenhower ParkTime: Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m.Date: July 2Location: Great LawnTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 4Location: Glen Cove Yacht ClubTime: 5:00p.m.Date: July 4Location: Jones Beach State ParkTime: 9:30p.m.Date: July 4Location: Fireman's FieldTime: DuskDate: July 1Location: Firemen's Memorial FieldTime: 6:00p.m.Date: July 4Location: Long Island Community Hospital AmphitheaterTime: 9:15p.m.Date: July 1-July 3Location: Bethpage BallparkTime: Following Long Island Ducks gamesDate: July 4Location: Umbrella BeachTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 3Location: Orient Yacht ClubTime: 9:15p.m.Date: July 1Location: Downtown RiverheadTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 3Location: Sag Harbor Yacht ClubTime: 9:30p.m.Date: July 9Location: Crescent BeachTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 2Location: Shinnecock BayTime: 7:00p.m.Date: July 4Location: Crestwood LakeTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 3-4Location: Met Life StadiumTime: TBADate: June 30 (rain date: July 2)Location: Veteran's FieldTime: Celebration begins 6:00p.m.Date: July 4 (rain date: July 5)Location: Centennial ParkTime: Celebration begins 7p.m.Date: July 2Location: Memorial ParkTime: DuskDate: July 4Location: Foschini ParkTime: Celebration begins at 5:00p.m.Date: July 1Location: Riverside AvenueTime: 6:00p.m.Date: July 3Location: Memorial FieldTime: 8:00p.m.Date: July 3Location: Cliff Gennarelli-Paramus Sports-PlexTime: Celebration begins at 6:00p.m.Date: July 4Location: Veteran's FieldTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 2Location: Memorial FieldTime: DuskDate: June 25Location: Tenafly High SchoolTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 2Location: Otto Pehle ParkTime: DuskDate: July 1 (rain date: July 2)Location: Belleville Municipal StadiumTime: Celebration to begin at 6:00p.m.Date: June 30Location: Panther ParkTime: 7:00p.m.Date: July 4Location: Paul Robeson StadiumTime: Celebration to begin at 6:00p.m.Date: June 29Location: Complex, 221 Hollywood AveTime: 9p.m.Date: July 4Location: Memorial OvalTime: 9:15p.m.Date: July 4Location: Millburn High SchoolTime: 9:30p.m.Date: July 1Location: Brookdale ParkTime: 7:30p.m.Date: July 4Location: Oval ParkTime: DuskDate: July 1Location: Verona Community CenterTime: 7:00p.m.Date: July 4Location: James Caldwell High School Baseball FieldTime: 7:00p.m.Date: July 4Location: West Orange High SchoolTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 1 (Rain date: July 6)Location: DiDomenico ParkTime: 9:15p.m.Date: July 4Location: Exchange CityTime: DuskDate: July 3Location: Reading Flemington Intermediate SchoolTime:Date: July 2ndLocation: Etra Lake ParkTime: 9:30 p.m.Date: July 1 (Rain date July 2)Location: Veteran's ParkTime: 9:30p.m.Date: July 1 (Rain date July 2)Location: Rider UniversityTime: 9:00p.m.Date: June 30th and July 4thLocation: Arm & Hammer ParkTime: After the Trenton Thunder gamesDate: July 5Location: Brainard LakeTime: DuskDate: July 4Location: Community Arts CenterTime: 6p.m.Date: July 4Location: Papaianni ParkTime: 9:15p.m.Date: July 3 (rain date: July 7)Location: Donaldson ParkTime: 6:00p.m.Date: July 4Location: Downtown MilltownTime: 9:30p.m.Date: July 2Location: Route 1 North by DeVry UniversityTime: 10:00p.m.Date: July 2Location: Raritan BayTime: 9:20p.m.Date: July 4Location: High School Football FieldTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 2Location: Raritan Bay Waterfront ParkTime: 9:20p.m.Date: July 1 (rain date: July 8)Location: Crossroads South Middle SchoolTime: 6:00p.m.Date: July 1 (rain date: July 2)Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial ParkTime: 4:00p.m.Date: July 1Location: Cliffwood Beach/ Veterans Memorial ParkTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 2 (rain date: July 3)Location: Second and Fourth Avenue BeachesTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 3Location: Freehold RacewayTime: Celebrations begin at 6:00p.m.Date: July 2 (rain date: July 3)Location: Veteran's ParkTime: 8:30p.m.Date: June 25Location: Keansburg RecreationTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 4Location: Ocean Place Conference CenterTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 2Location: Manasquan Beach StageTime: DuskDate: July 3 (rain date: July 8)Location: Lake Lefforts LakefrontTime: DuskDate: July 4Location: Ocean Place Conference CenterTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 3Location: BeachfrontTime: DuskDate: July 4 (rain date: July 15)Location: Gardner FieldTime: 9:30p.m.Date: July 1Location: Hamilton Field ComplexTime: DuskDate: July 4Location: Lurker ParkTime: 7:00p.m.Date: July 4 (rain date: July 9)Location: Emmett FieldTime: DuskDate: July 10Location: Jefferson High School Back FieldsTime: 9:30p.m.Date: July 4 (rain date: July 10)Location: Lake Hopatcong Yacht ClubTime: DuskDate: July 4 (rain date: July 5)Location: Parsippany Hills High SchoolTime: 9:30p.m.Date: June 24Location: Pequannock Parks and RecreationTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 2Location: Kiwanis Club of RandolphTime: 9:45p.m.Date: July 2Location: Barnegat High SchoolTime: DuskDate: July 4Location: Taylor Ave Ball FieldTime: DuskDate: July 4Location: Clubhouse RoadTime: DuskDate: June 30th, July 7th, July 14th and July 21stLocation: Brick SummerFestTime: DuskDate: July 2nd, July 3rd, July 4thLocation: Coca-Cola July 4th Fest - LakefrontSix Flags Great AdventureTime: 9:00 p.m.NOTE: Admission to the theme park requiredDate: June 26th at DuskLocation: Fireworks and Food Trucks ExtravaganzaJohnson Memorial ParkTime: DuskDate: July 5thLocation: Lacey Township High SchoolTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 3rd (rain date July 9th)Location: Lake HoriconTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 4th, July 8thLocation: First Energy ParkTime: After the Jersey Shore Blue Claws game vs. Hudson Valley RenegadesDate: July 3rdLake CarasaljoTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 3 (rain date: July 10)Location: Centennial Gazebo & GardensTime: 9:00p.m.Date: July 9thLocation: New Egypt High SchoolTime: DuskDate: June 30th, July 4th and July 7thLocation: Jenkinson's BoardwalkTime: DuskDate: July 4th and July 6thLocation: Seaside Heights BoardwalkTime: 9:30 p.m.Date: July 2ndLocation: Tuckerton SeaportTime: DuskDate: July 1Location: Clifton StadiumTime: 8:00p.m.Date: June 30Location: Main & Ward StreetsTime: 6:30p.m.Date: July 4Location: North Branch ParkTime: 8:30p.m.Date: July 1Location: Franklin Township Municipal ComplexTime: 8:30p.m.Date: June 30Location: Montgomery High SchoolTime: 6:00p.m.Date: July 3 (Rain Date: July 6)Location: Wayne Hills High SchoolTime: 6:00p.m.Date: July 1Location: West Milford High SchoolTime: 9:45p.m.Date: July 4 (tickets required)Location: Veterans FieldTime: Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m.Date: July 2 (Rain date July 3)Location: Samis RoadTime: Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m.Date: July 4Location: Arthur Johnson High SchoolTime: 9:00 p.m.Date: July 4 (Rain date July 5)Location: Nomahegan ParkTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 1Location: Herm Shaw FieldTime: DuskDate: July 4Location: Soldiers Memorial FieldTime: 9:15 p.m.Date: July 4 (Rain date July 5)Location: Biertuempfel ParkTime: Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.Date: July 3Location: North Warren Regional High SchoolTime: 9:00 p.m.----------