Where to watch 4th of July fireworks in NYC, NY, NJ and CT

Below is a list of some of the festivities scheduled in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey.
If your community is hosting fireworks but is not on this list, please fill out the form below.
NEW YORK CITY FIREWORKS
The 46th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will again light up the East River. On Monday, July 4th at approximately 9:25 p.m., Macy's will begin its signature pyrotechnic salute to America. The show will feature a barrage of dazzling shells and effects.
This year's revelry will launch more than 48,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between E. 23rd and E. 42nd Streets on the East River with prime viewing from three boroughs in New York City.
The 25-minute spectacle is synchronized to a rousing musical score and will feature a host of shells and effects in 30 colors and shapes. The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks have been a New York City tradition since 1976.
Public viewing locations will be set up and managed by the NYPD. Spectators are encouraged to check macys.com/fireworks for the most up-to-date viewing information including entry details and marine viewing.
Brooklyn
Fort Hamilton Army Base Independence Day Celebration
Date: July 1
Location: USAG Fort Hamilton
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Coney Island
Date: July 4
Location: Coney Island Beach & Boardwalk
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Staten Island
Date: July 4
Location: Empire Outlets Waterfront
Time: 9:30 p.m.
CONNECTICUT
(listed by county)
Fairfield County
Bridgeport
Date: June 26
Location: Seaside Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Darien
Date: July 15 (rain date July 16)
Location: Darien High School
Time: 9:00 p.m
Fairfield
Date: July 2 (rain date July 3)
Location: Jennings Beach
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Greenwich
Date: July 2
Location: Binney Park an Greenwich Point Park
Time: Dusk
New Canaan
Date: July 2 (rain dates July 3, 9)
Location: Waveny Park
Time: Celebration begins at 5:00 p.m.
Norwalk
Date: July 3 (rain date July 5)
Location: Calf Pasture Beach
Time: Celebration begins at 7:30 p.m.
Stamford
Date: July 1 (rain date July 2)
Location: Cummings Beach
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Stratford
Date: June 30 (rain date July 5)
Location: Short Beach Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Westport
Date: June 30 (rain date July 1)
Location: Compo Beach
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Hartford County
Greater Hartford
Date: July 1-3
Location: Dunkin Donuts Park
Time: After each Hartford Yard Goats game
New Britain
Date: July 3
Location: New Britain Stadium
Time: End of Game
New Britain
Date: July 4 (rain date July 5)
Location: Willow Brook Park
Time: 9:15p.m.
Litchfield County
Lakeville
Date: July 1 (rain date July 2)
Location: Lime Rock Park
Time: 9:00p.m.
New Milford
Date: July 1
Location: Town Green
Time: 9:30p.m.
Torrington
Date: July 8 (rain date Julu 9)
Location: Torrington Middle School
Time: Celebration starts at 7:00 p.m.
New Haven County
Madison
Date: July 3
Location: Waterfront area off of West Wharf Beach
Time: 9:30p.m.
Middlebury
Date: July 4
Location: Quassy Amusement Park
Time: After Dark
New Haven
Date: July 4
Location: Wilbur Cross High School
Time: 9:00p.m.
Orange
Date: July 9
Location: High Plains Community Center
Time: Dusk
Waterbury
Date: July 3
Location: Brass Mill Center
Time: Celebration starts at 2:00 p.m.
Here are more times and dates for Connecticut fireworks displays.
NEW YORK STATE
HUDSON VALLEY FIREWORKS
Brewster
Date: July 3
Location: DeCicco Family Markets
Time: Festivities start at 7:30 p.m.
Clarkstown
Date: June 30 (Rain date July 1)
Location: Felix Festa Middle School
Time: Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m.
Cornwall
Date: July 4
Location: Ring's Pond
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Greenwood Lake
Date: July 2
Location: Thomas P. Morohan Waterfront Park, Greenwood Lake
Time: Dusk
Haverstraw
Date: July 2
Location: Bowline Park, West Haverstraw
Time: 5:00p.m.
Kingston
Date: July 4
Location: Mike Wallace Park
Time: 10:00p.m.
Larchmont
Date: July 4
Location: Manor Park
Time: After the Dixie Danies game
Mamaroneck
Date: July 4 (Rain date July 5)
Location: Harbor Island Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Montgomery
Date: July 29
Location: Thomas Bull Memorial Park
Time: 4:00p.m.
New Rochelle
Date: July 4
Location: View from Fire Islands Park or Hudson Park
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Newburgh
Date: July 1
Location: Cronomer Hill Park
Time: Dusk
Nyack
Date: July 4
Location: Memorial Park
Time: 9:30pm
Ossining
Date: July 1
Location: Waterfront at Engel Park
Time: Dusk
Pomona
Date: July 3
Location: Palisades Credit Union Park
Time: 6:00p.m.
Pomona
Date: July 4
Location: Palisades Credit Union Park
Time: 6:30p.m.
Port Chester
Date: July 4
Location: Port Chester High School
Time: Festivities begin at 7:00 p.m.
Poughkeepsie
Date: July 4
Location: Walkway Over the Hudson
Time: 6:30p.m.
Pound Ridge
Date: July 2
Location: Town Park
Time: Festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. (Parking permits must be purchased in advance)
Rye
Date: July 2-4
Location: Rye Playland
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown
Date: July 4
Location: Any village park
Time: Dusk
Tuckahoe
Date: July 8
Location: Parkway Oval Field
Time: Festivities begin at 7:00 p.m.
Valhalla
Date: July 3
Location: Kensico Dam Plaza
Time: Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m.
West Point
Date: July 2
Location: Trophy Point Amphitheater
Time: Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.
Wappinger Falls
Date: July 3
Location: Dutchess Stadium
Time: 6:05p.m.
White Plains
Date: July 1
Location: White Plains High School
Time: Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m.
Yonkers
Date: July 4
Location: Yonkers Historic Pier
Time: Festivities begin at 7:00 p.m.
LONG ISLAND FIREWORKS
Nassau County
East Meadow
Date: July 1 (Rain date July 2)
Location: Harry Chapin Lakeside Theater, Eisenhower Park
Time: Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m.
East Hills
Date: July 2
Location: Great Lawn
Time: 9:00p.m.
Glen Cove
Date: July 4
Location: Glen Cove Yacht Club
Time: 5:00p.m.
Jones Beach
Date: July 4
Location: Jones Beach State Park
Time: 9:30p.m.
Oyster Bay
Date: July 4
Location: Fireman's Field
Time: Dusk
Valley Stream
Date: July 1
Location: Firemen's Memorial Field
Time: 6:00p.m.
Suffolk County
Bald Hill/Farmingdale
Date: July 4
Location: Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater
Time: 9:15p.m.
Central Islip
Date: July 1-July 3
Location: Bethpage Ballpark
Time: Following Long Island Ducks games
Montauk
Date: July 4
Location: Umbrella Beach
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Orient
Date: July 3
Location: Orient Yacht Club
Time: 9:15p.m.
Riverhead
Date: July 1
Location: Downtown Riverhead
Time: 9:00p.m.
Sag Harbor
Date: July 3
Location: Sag Harbor Yacht Club
Time: 9:30p.m.
Shelter Island
Date: July 9
Location: Crescent Beach
Time: 9:00p.m.
Southampton
Date: July 2
Location: Shinnecock Bay
Time: 7:00p.m.
NEW JERSEY FIREWORKS
Bergen County
Allendale
Date: July 4
Location: Crestwood Lake
Time: 9:00p.m.
East Rutherford
Date: July 3-4
Location: Met Life Stadium
Time: TBA
Edgewater
Date: June 30 (rain date: July 2)
Location: Veteran's Field
Time: Celebration begins 6:00p.m.
Englewood
Date: July 4 (rain date: July 5)
Location: Centennial Park
Time: Celebration begins 7p.m.
Fair Lawn
Date: July 2
Location: Memorial Park
Time: Dusk
Hackensack
Date: July 4
Location: Foschini Park
Time: Celebration begins at 5:00p.m.
Lyndhurst
Date: July 1
Location: Riverside Avenue
Time: 6:00p.m.
Oradell
Date: July 3
Location: Memorial Field
Time: 8:00p.m.
Paramus
Date: July 3
Location: Cliff Gennarelli-Paramus Sports-Plex
Time: Celebration begins at 6:00p.m.
Ridgewood
Date: July 4
Location: Veteran's Field
Time: 9:00p.m.
Rutherford
Date: July 2
Location: Memorial Field
Time: Dusk
Tenafly
Date: June 25
Location: Tenafly High School
Time: 9:00p.m.
Saddle Brook
Date: July 2
Location: Otto Pehle Park
Time: Dusk
Essex County
Belleville Township
Date: July 1 (rain date: July 2)
Location: Belleville Municipal Stadium
Time: Celebration to begin at 6:00p.m.
Cedar Grove
Date: June 30
Location: Panther Park
Time: 7:00p.m.
East Orange
Date: July 4
Location: Paul Robeson Stadium
Time: Celebration to begin at 6:00p.m.
Fairfield
Date: June 29
Location: Complex, 221 Hollywood Ave
Time: 9p.m.
Livingston
Date: July 4
Location: Memorial Oval
Time: 9:15p.m.
Millburn- Short Hills
Date: July 4
Location: Millburn High School
Time: 9:30p.m.
Montclair
Date: July 1
Location: Brookdale Park
Time: 7:30p.m.
Nutley
Date: July 4
Location: Oval Park
Time: Dusk
Verona
Date: July 1
Location: Verona Community Center
Time: 7:00p.m.
West Caldwell
Date: July 4
Location: James Caldwell High School Baseball Field
Time: 7:00p.m.
West Orange
Date: July 4
Location: West Orange High School
Time: 9:00p.m.
Hudson County
Bayonne
Date: July 1 (Rain date: July 6)
Location: DiDomenico Park
Time: 9:15p.m.
Jersey City
Date: July 4
Location: Exchange City
Time: Dusk
Hunterdon County
Flemington
Date: July 3
Location: Reading Flemington Intermediate School
Time:
Mercer County
East Windsor
Date: July 2nd
Location: Etra Lake Park
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Hamilton
Date: July 1 (Rain date July 2)
Location: Veteran's Park
Time: 9:30p.m.
Lawrence
Date: July 1 (Rain date July 2)
Location: Rider University
Time: 9:00p.m.
Trenton
Date: June 30th and July 4th
Location: Arm & Hammer Park
Time: After the Trenton Thunder games
Middlesex County
Cranbury
Date: July 5
Location: Brainard Lake
Time: Dusk
East Brunswick
Date: July 4
Location: Community Arts Center
Time: 6p.m.
Edison
Date: July 4
Location: Papaianni Park
Time: 9:15p.m.
Highland Park
Date: July 3 (rain date: July 7)
Location: Donaldson Park
Time: 6:00p.m.
Milltown
Date: July 4
Location: Downtown Milltown
Time: 9:30p.m.
North Brunswick
Date: July 2
Location: Route 1 North by DeVry University
Time: 10:00p.m.
Perth Amboy
Date: July 2
Location: Raritan Bay
Time: 9:20p.m.
Piscataway
Date: July 4
Location: High School Football Field
Time: 9:00p.m.
South Amboy
Date: July 2
Location: Raritan Bay Waterfront Park
Time: 9:20p.m.
South Brunswick
Date: July 1 (rain date: July 8)
Location: Crossroads South Middle School
Time: 6:00p.m.
Woodbridge Township
Date: July 1 (rain date: July 2)
Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park
Time: 4:00p.m.
Monmouth County
Aberdeen Township
Date: July 1
Location: Cliffwood Beach/ Veterans Memorial Park
Time: 9:00p.m.
Asbury Park
Date: July 2 (rain date: July 3)
Location: Second and Fourth Avenue Beaches
Time: 9:00p.m.
Freehold
Date: July 3
Location: Freehold Raceway
Time: Celebrations begin at 6:00p.m.
Hazlet Township
Date: July 2 (rain date: July 3)
Location: Veteran's Park
Time: 8:30p.m.
Keansburg
Date: June 25
Location: Keansburg Recreation
Time: 9:00p.m.
Long Branch
Date: July 4
Location: Ocean Place Conference Center
Time: 9:00p.m.
Manasquan
Date: July 2
Location: Manasquan Beach Stage
Time: Dusk
Matawan
Date: July 3 (rain date: July 8)
Location: Lake Lefforts Lakefront
Time: Dusk
Ocean Township
Date: July 4
Location: Ocean Place Conference Center
Time: 9:00p.m.
Union Beach
Date: July 3
Location: Beachfront
Time: Dusk
Morris County
Denville
Date: July 4 (rain date: July 15)
Location: Gardner Field
Time: 9:30p.m.
Dover
Date: July 1
Location: Hamilton Field Complex
Time: Dusk
East Hanover
Date: July 4
Location: Lurker Park
Time: 7:00p.m.
Florham Park
Date: July 4 (rain date: July 9)
Location: Emmett Field
Time: Dusk
Jefferson Township
Date: July 10
Location: Jefferson High School Back Fields
Time: 9:30p.m.
Lake Hopatcong
Date: July 4 (rain date: July 10)
Location: Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club
Time: Dusk
Parsippany- Troy Hills
Date: July 4 (rain date: July 5)
Location: Parsippany Hills High School
Time: 9:30p.m.
Pequannock
Date: June 24
Location: Pequannock Parks and Recreation
Time: 9:00p.m.
Randolph Township
Date: July 2
Location: Kiwanis Club of Randolph
Time: 9:45p.m.
Ocean County
Barnegat Township
Date: July 2
Location: Barnegat High School
Time: Dusk
Beach Haven
Date: July 4
Location: Taylor Ave Ball Field
Time: Dusk
Beachwood
Date: July 4
Location: Clubhouse Road
Time: Dusk
Brick Township
Date: June 30th, July 7th, July 14th and July 21st
Location: Brick SummerFest
Time: Dusk
Jackson
Date: July 2nd, July 3rd, July 4th
Location: Coca-Cola July 4th Fest - Lakefront
Six Flags Great Adventure
Time: 9:00 p.m.
NOTE: Admission to the theme park required
Jackson
Date: June 26th at Dusk
Location: Fireworks and Food Trucks Extravaganza
Johnson Memorial Park
Time: Dusk
Lacey Township
Date: July 5th
Location: Lacey Township High School
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Lakehurst
Date: July 3rd (rain date July 9th)
Location: Lake Horicon
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Lakewood
Date: July 4th, July 8th
Location: First Energy Park
Time: After the Jersey Shore Blue Claws game vs. Hudson Valley Renegades
Lakewood
Date: July 3rd
Lake Carasaljo
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Lavallette
Date: July 3 (rain date: July 10)
Location: Centennial Gazebo & Gardens
Time: 9:00p.m.
Plumsted
Date: July 9th
Location: New Egypt High School
Time: Dusk
Point Pleasant Beach
Date: June 30th, July 4th and July 7th
Location: Jenkinson's Boardwalk
Time: Dusk
Seaside Heights
Date: July 4th and July 6th
Location: Seaside Heights Boardwalk
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Tuckerton
Date: July 2nd
Location: Tuckerton Seaport
Time: Dusk
Passaic County
Clifton
Date: July 1
Location: Clifton Stadium
Time: 8:00p.m.
Paterson
Date: June 30
Location: Main & Ward Streets
Time: 6:30p.m.
Somerset County
Bridgewater
Date: July 4
Location: North Branch Park
Time: 8:30p.m.
Franklin Township
Date: July 1
Location: Franklin Township Municipal Complex
Time: 8:30p.m.
Montgomery Township
Date: June 30
Location: Montgomery High School
Time: 6:00p.m.
Wayne
Date: July 3 (Rain Date: July 6)
Location: Wayne Hills High School
Time: 6:00p.m.
West Milford
Date: July 1
Location: West Milford High School
Time: 9:45p.m.
Sussex County
Ridgewood
Date: July 4 (tickets required)
Location: Veterans Field
Time: Festivities begin at 6:00 p.m.
Vernon Township
Date: July 2 (Rain date July 3)
Location: Samis Road
Time: Festivities begin at 5:00 p.m.
Union County
Clark
Date: July 4
Location: Arthur Johnson High School
Time: 9:00 p.m.
Cranford
Date: July 4 (Rain date July 5)
Location: Nomahegan Park
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Roselle Park
Date: July 1
Location: Herm Shaw Field
Time: Dusk
Summit
Date: July 4
Location: Soldiers Memorial Field
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Union Township
Date: July 4 (Rain date July 5)
Location: Biertuempfel Park
Time: Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m.
Warren County
Blairstown
Date: July 3
Location: North Warren Regional High School
Time: 9:00 p.m.
