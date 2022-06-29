Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2022: Everything to know

Macy's will begin its signature pyrotechnic salute to America at 9:25 p.m.,
What to Expect
The show will feature a barrage of dazzling shells and effects.
This year's revelry will launch more than 48,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between E. 23rd and E. 42nd Streets on the East River with prime viewing from three boroughs in New York City.
Approxiately 1,920 shells and effects will be set off each minute.
The 25-minute spectacle is synchronized to a rousing musical score and will feature a host of shells and effects in 30 colors and shapes.
New shaped effects that will wow spectators include tall hats, mushrooms, and little snake shells, as well as tricolor interlocking rings and blinking smiling faces. This year's design will launch on average more than 1,900 shells and effects per minute. A third of the total shells in this year's show will showcase multiple effects bringing more pyrotechnic firepower to the festivities that will span a mile across the East River in a multi-layer presentation, reaching dramatic heights of 1,000 feet to the water's edge.
Where to Watch
The fireworks will be launched from barges along the East River in Manhattan.
Elevated, free public viewing areas will be available with limited capacity along FDR Drive and locations in Queens and Brooklyn noted below:
The following locations are not recommended for viewing: Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Brooklyn Grand Ferry Park, Domino Park, Queens Hunter's Point South Park and Roosevelt Island.
Additional viewing ticketed locations are available.
The Fireworks Soundtrack
This year's musical score will showcase the dynamic diversity of America's musical legacy.
Ray Chew, famed musical director for ABC's Dancing with the Stars, curated the score which features a selection of America's unique musical genres that have inspired and captivated the world. From Jazz and Hip Hop to R&B, Rock and Country music, as well as patriotic standards, the songs that underscore the pyrotechnics in the sky will uplift spirits.
Highlights include "The Star-Spangled Banner" performed by The United States Army Soldiers' Chorus, "Born in the USA," "Lift Every Voice and Sing" featuring Kenny Lattimore and the Community Baptist Church Choir, and "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)" performed by The Young People's Chorus of New York City, among other fan favorites.
No Macy's Fireworks show would be complete without a spectacular tribute in light and the signature moment of each spectacle, the Macy's Golden Mile. Showcased to a medley of "My Country Tis of Thee" and "America the Beautiful," thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching for more than a mile across the East River.
The musical score can be heard on 1010 WINS
The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks have been a New York City tradition since 1976. More information about the show is available at Macy's website.
