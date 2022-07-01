Weigh-in ceremony set for Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest

Miki Sudo, the number-one-ranked female and odds-on favorite to win the women's competition, will also be weighed in along with other competitors.
The weigh-in ceremony will take place at the Public Square and Gardens at Hudson Yards at noon on Friday.
Chestnut has won the contest 14 times and currently holds the world record of eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.
He's looking for a 15th victory and a new world record.
The Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Championship will return to the iconic Nathan's Famous flagship restaurant at the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday, July 4.
Tens of thousands are anticipated to attend the contest.
According to Major League Eating archives, the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Championship has occurred each July 4th in Coney Island, NY, since 1916, the year Nathan Handwerker opened the legendary restaurant.
