Weigh-in ceremony set for Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest

Top competitive eaters prepare for Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh in

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Top-ranked eaters from across the globe, including reigning hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut, will be certified for competition at the official weigh-in ceremony for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest.

Miki Sudo, the number-one-ranked female and odds-on favorite to win the women's competition, will also be weighed in along with other competitors.


The weigh-in ceremony will take place at the Public Square and Gardens at Hudson Yards at noon on Friday.

Chestnut has won the contest 14 times and currently holds the world record of eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

He's looking for a 15th victory and a new world record.

The Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Championship will return to the iconic Nathan's Famous flagship restaurant at the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues in Coney Island from 11 am to 1 pm on Monday, July 4.




Tens of thousands are anticipated to attend the contest.

According to Major League Eating archives, the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Championship has occurred each July 4th in Coney Island, NY, since 1916, the year Nathan Handwerker opened the legendary restaurant.

The 46th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will again light up the East River.



